Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s ‘Holiday on Strings!’ Now on PlayhouseLive

Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman announces Holiday programming on PlayhouseLive with an exclusive streaming of Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s “Holiday on Strings!” brought directly into homes for the first time.

Filmed in front of a live audience, this holiday tradition for generations of Angelenos launched online at PlayhouseLive on Monday, and is part of the fall line-up of pay-per-view streaming theatrical events.

Join the Wizard of Fantasy and his sidekick Demitrius Nova Twinklestar III (Demi Star for short) as they embark on a magical tour of the holiday galaxies, complete with stops at Santa’s Workshop, a celebration of the eight days of Chanukah, a dip into the world of Charles Dickens, and so much more.

“Holiday on Strings!” can be rented through PlayhouseLive for $14.99 and is available through Jan. 3, 2021. After the initial purchase at PlayhouseLive.org, Bob Baker’s “Holiday on Strings!” can be watched on any of the PlayhouseLive apps including Apple OS, Android OS, Roku, FireTV and more. Closed captioning will be available in both English and Spanish.

A beloved Los Angeles tradition, more than one million children of all ages have experienced a Bob Baker puppet performance since the Theater’s establishment in 1963. In addition to in-house performances, members of the Bob Baker puppet family have appeared in motion pictures, on frequent television shows, and, through a robust traveling company, at the Hollywood Bowl, community centers, backyards, parades, and anywhere there’s fun to be had.

Other PlayhouseLive programming on the streaming service this Fall include: poet, performance artist and professor Javon Johnson in “Still.,” a timely one-man performance about the complexities of the Black experience, commissioned by Pasadena Playhouse and kept online by popular demand, and the pilot episodes of four new series:

“In Development” gives an insiders’ look at unproduced theatrical works as they are introduced to the world for the first time. The first episode will feature Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman performing excerpts from “Iceboy!,” a new musical by Mark Hollmann, Jay Reiss and Erin Quinn Purcell.

“Intermission with Hashtag Booked” features celebrity interviews hosted by LaNisa Frederick and Danielle Pinnock, a comedic duo that started the web series “Hashtag Booked.” Their first guest was acclaimed actor Alfred Molina.

In the second episode of the series, that also launched Monday on PlayhouseLive, Jeff Perry (“Scandal”) takes an intermission and joins LaNisa and Danielle to talk about his distinguished career in front of the camera and his roots in the theatre. Jeff will recount the beginnings of Steppenwolf Theatre Company and share some insider stories about his time with Laurie Metcalf, John Malkovich, and more.

“Page to Stage” takes you behind the curtain to explore the theatrical journey from conception to opening night. In “Page to Stage: Little Shop of Horrors,” the creative team at Pasadena Playhouse takes you from rehearsal to opening night of their groundbreaking revival; featuring interviews with George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez and Amber Riley. “Page to Stage” is free to the public.

“From the Archives” celebrates the unique impact regional theater has had across generations in shaping American culture. Initial episodes include a silent film featuring rare vintage footage of the Playhouse from the 1930s; a documentary short chronicling the years the Playhouse went dark (1968 through 1984) and the journey of the extraordinary woman who kept the hope alive to bring the historic theater back; and a fascinating look at the historic 1928 production of Eugene O’Neill’s “Lazarus Laughed” which brought 151 actors together to perform 420 roles in a four-act play — this production put Pasadena Playhouse on the map.

Additional information about PlayhouseLive and its programming, including new announcements and pricing specials, are available at playhouselive.org.