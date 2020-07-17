Digital Art Exhibition is Galvanized by Quarantine and Racial Justice

A digital exhibition in response to the pandemic and our collective reconsiderations of health, security, and social structures, Mine and Yours, has launched online. The show runs till Aug. 15, 2020.

“Considerate work around ideas of ownership, appropriation, belonging, and community—a fascinating group of diverse points of view,” said curator Renae Barnard.

As digital platforms become increasingly critical community centers for sharing information and seeking support, we re-evaluate our physical spaces in the art world and beyond. Where digital platforms offer increased accessibility, there are still boundaries and limitations, from the necessity of internet access to the loss of the physical experience of moving through shared space and time.

Arezoo Bharthania, Ashton Phillips, Celena Rusalka, Debbie Carlson, Fang Li, Jessica Wimbley, Katie Smith + Renae Barnard, Kristin King, Sohani Holland, and YoungTseng will be sharing new work that explores these themes.

How do we replicate the intimacy of an in-person art-viewing online? Of scale and closeness? The exhibition will include an immersive video of each artist’s work and their process to navigate the experiential shift to a digital platform.

The show is officially open at mineandyoursexhibition.com.

Hear directly from the creators about their work and practice on July 18 at 6 p.m. The artist talks are free to attend. Preregistration is required.