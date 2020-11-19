Drive-Thru Winter Wonderland is Coming to Los Angeles

Snow-kissed family holiday adventure with musical light show, north pole mountains, twinkling snowflake tunnel, holidays around the globe, & more

Holiday fun looking as remote as a snowfall in L.A.? A snow-kissed SoCal holiday adventure for the entire family will soon emerge from the candy-filled set of Hauntoween LA. The first-ever WonderLAnd immersive drive-thru experience, replete with synchronized dancing lights and good cheer, will be open daily throughout the holiday season, Nov. 30 – Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-30, from 5-11:00 p.m. at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., in Woodland Hills.

WonderLAnd will center on an elaborate holiday musical light show. Guests will drive through nearly a million lights, all time-coded to a festive array of seasonal songs. Among the many themed, immersive vignettes and installations will be a “Holidays Around the Globe” display and a wintery forest surrounding WonderLAnd’s version of the massive Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Vehicles will travel around North Pole mountains and through a 90-foot twinkling snowflake tunnel and a snow flurry vortex tunnel. Photo- and video-worthy moments will be around every corner. And, yes, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves will be on hand with candy canes galore.

This event comes to families from Experiential Supply, the people behind this year’s popular Hauntoween LA. Experiential Supply is an award-winning company to which the Hollywood film industry turns when it comes to creating large-scale, immersive experiences for such big budget movies as “IT: Chapter 2,” “Ready Player One,” “The LEGO Movie,” “Smallfoot,” and more.

“If you came to Hauntoween LA, you haven’t seen anything yet,” says Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith. “We’ve learned a lot from our first run and are taking WonderLAnd to an unimaginable new level. It’s really going to knock people’s socks off!”

Tickets are priced at $70 per vehicle. A limited number of $60 pre-sale tickets are available. Advance purchase is highly recommended.

To purchase tickets, visit the WonderLAnd website: socalwonderland.com.