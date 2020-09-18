Hauntoween L.A. Provides an Interactive Drive-Thru Halloween Experience

Hauntoween L.A. celebrates the season of ghosts and goblins with a fun, immersive, interactive, and safe drive-thru experience. Hauntoween L.A. will be open daily, Oct. 9 – 31, from 3 to 9 p.m. at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills.

This one-of-a-kind event comes to families from Experiential Supply, an award-winning company to which the Hollywood movie industry turns for large-scale, immersive experiences.

Hauntoween L.A. is a kid-friendly, non-scary adventure full of mesmerizing, social-shareable environments, vehicle video ops, and unique interactivity. And of course, lots of candy and a pumpkin to take home.

“Our kids are facing so many challenges right now, and we didn’t want the pandemic to ruin Halloween! We decided to create something relevant and exciting that could bring the whole L.A. community together,” says Experiential supply founder & chief experience officer Jasen Smith. “I’m personally invested — one of my daughters will turn five on Halloween, and I want her birthday to be special!”

THE HAUNTOWEEN L.A. EXPERIENCE

“Door to Door” Trick Or Treating

It’s an ordinary neighborhood with a beautifully spooky Halloween overlay. Vehicles will pass down two streets, stopping door to door. Costumed (and safely masked) actors coming out from their “homes” with poles and buckets filled with wrapped candy will provide a re-imagined trick or treat experience.

Immersive Installations

Vehicles will pass through an immersive jack-o-lantern tunnel with over 1,000 pumpkins, and many more mesmerizing installations.

Scenic Paths

The traditional Halloween vibe will be brought to life with an array of Halloween environments and mini-maze routes, including giant pumpkins, headless horsemen, and countless spider webs.

Interactive Pumpkin Patch

Each vehicle’s passengers will choose a pumpkin, which will be sanitized and placed in a plastic bag. As vehicles drive through a windy-themed pumpkin patch, families can retrieve their pumpkins from a drive-up container or have them placed in their trunks.

Video Op

Pull up to a green screen to create a video memory of your experience that will be emailed directly to you for easy sharing on your socials.

Photo Op

A socially distanced stop at the end of the route commemorates your visit.

SAFETY MEASURES

Liability/Waivers

Before arriving at the location all attendees must fill out release forms and liability waivers online. No reservations will be issued without forms signed ahead of time.

Security & Safety

Beyond a full staff of security guards, there will be off- duty LAPD on-site and along the route during all operational hours.

Windows Down/Masks On

All guests will be required to wear their masks while windows are down.

Touched Surfaces

All staff working in the pumpkin patch and trick or treating areas will wear gloves and masks. Items such as pumpkin and candy will be sanitized and handled by gloved staff.

In support of safety measures, space will be limited. Families are encouraged to purchase tickets early. Drive-up entry will be on a space-available basis only.

Tickets cost $70 per vehicle. Advance purchase is highly recommended. A limited number drive up tickets will be available.

To purchase tickets, click here. For private experiences for families, groups and businesses: email info@experientialsupply.com.