Japanese American Cultural & Community Center Announces Virtual Annual Gala

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center will present its virtual annual gala on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to view the program on JACCC’s YouTube channel or GiveSmart page.

This year’s theme, selected by JACCC’s master artist in residence, Hirokazu Kosaka, is “Shoshin” (Beginner’s Mind) and will celebrate the founding of JACCC in 1971. Today, JACCC is one of the largest ethnic centers in the U.S. and is a gathering place where arts, culture, and community join.

The gala will highlight the recipients of the 2021 Chairman’s Award, JACCC’s highest award, Gerald D. (Jerry) Yoshitomi and HOSHIZAKI. The award recognizes and honors individuals and organizations that serve as exemplary role models through their philanthropic, social and cultural activities befitting the community-at-large.

The event will also acknowledge the recipients of the 2021 Community Spirit Award. It was created to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes who have made a significant impact in the community through arts, activism, social services, or business. This year’s recipients are Margaret Abo (posthumously), Carrie Furuya Morita, and Don Tahara.

Featured as part the virtual celebration and programming, the online event includes a silent auction. Free registration for the virtual silent auction is available at JACCC.org/annual-gala.

“JACCC’s Virtual Annual Gala promises to be an unforgettable event where we applaud our distinguished honorees and celebrate the arts, culture, and community,” said Virtual Annual Gala Committee Chair David Yamahata. “We look forward to celebrating with you virtually on June 12.”