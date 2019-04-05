The Los Angeles Jewish Symphony Celebrates its 25th Anniversary with Gala and Concert

The Los Angeles Jewish Symphony will celebrate its milestone 25th anniversary next Sunday, April 7, with a Gala and Concert, featuring highlights from the orchestra’s signature repertoire. The evening will also include performances by longtime friend of the LAJS, actress Tovah Feldshuh, and two stars of the classical / new music world: soprano Hila Plitmann (hailed as “radiant” by the Los Angeles Times) and pianist/composer Emily Bear. In the words of Quincy Jones: “her fingers blazed across the piano keys and left the room full of considerable talent all but speechless.”

Under the continuing leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Noreen Green, the LAJS was founded in 1994. It has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “an orchestra different from all other orchestras” and is the only symphony orchestra outside of Israel dedicated to the performance and preservation of orchestral works of distinction that explore Jewish culture, heritage and experience. The LAJS is dedicated to building bridges of understanding via music throughout the diverse community of Southern California.

“This celebration is a dream come true for me,” said Dr. Green. “It has been a joy to share great Jewish music with our community for the past twenty-five years, and I look forward to continuing the tradition for many years to come.”

The Gala and concert will be held at the American Jewish University’s Sculpture Gardens in the Gindi Auditorium at 15600 Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles. The appetizer buffet will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m., and ending with dessert and a reception at 9:30 p.m. Individual tickets start at $500. Sponsor and tribute book ad packages are also available.

For more sponsorship information and to purchase tickets, go to Los Angeles Jewish Symphony or call (818) 646.2844.