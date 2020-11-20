‘Tis the Season for Celebration at the Inaugural Dodgers Holiday Festival

The 2020 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers will host a drive-thru holiday festival beginning Friday, Nov. 27, complete with a holiday light show, LED video displays, fake snow, Dodger elves and an appearance by Santa. Dated and entry timed tickets are now on sale at Dodgers.com/HolidayFestival.

The Dodgers Holiday Festival will operate in Lots 10 and 11 at Dodger Stadium (entrance through Downtown Gate E) from 5-11 p.m. most nights during the holiday season. Tickets will range from $55-115 per car, depending on day/time of entry, and must be purchased in advance. It’s expected to take roughly 20-30 minutes to complete the route, which will include numerous interactive displays honoring the Dodgers’ World Championship and celebrating the holidays.

As part of the Dodgers Holiday Festival, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) will be coordinating contactless donations of new/gently used baseball or softball equipment to benefit Dodgers RBI, new toys to be donated to RaiseAChild and new pairs of socks which will be given to LA Family Housing.

For the safety of all, fans must remain in their vehicles at all times and wear face coverings if their vehicle’s windows are rolled down while enjoying the displays. Much of the music soundtrack will be produced by Dodger partner iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KOST 103.5.