Two New Grant Funding Programs to Benefit Eastern L.A. County Arts Community

“Show Your Creativity” COVID-19 relief grant and public art works funds now available

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes’ (La Plaza) Eastside Arts Initiative (EAI) has announced two new granting programs for fall to help support artists and arts organizations serving eastern Los Angeles County. The two programs will make a total of $75,000 available to support artists, arts organizations, and art projects in the greater east L.A. area.

COVID-19 RELIEF GRANT FUND

In response to the COVID-19 impact on the arts community, La Plaza’s EAI is launching the “Show Your Creativity” COVID-19 Relief Grant Fund with a total of $50,000 to provide one-time relief grants to artists and arts organizations serving Eastern Los Angeles County.

This funding program also offers an opportunity to document and showcase how local artists and arts organizations are keeping their artistic spirit alive during the pandemic.

Along with the grant application, applicants are invited to submit a video (maximum: five minutes) of their work during the COVID19 pandemic. Awarded grantees’ videos will be featured on “En Casa Con La Plaza,” La Plaza de Cultura y Artes’ virtual programming sessions.

The COVID-19 Relief Grants will be awarded to artists and arts organizations experiencing hardship related to loss of creative work due to the pandemic. The grants will be awarded to assist with pressing financial needs. Practicing artists will receive $1,000 grants and arts organizations will receive grants up to $2,500.

“The arts are needed now more than ever, and we are pleased to support our local arts community during these critical times, while helping preserve the rich cultural arts ecology of Eastern LA County,” said EAI Chair and La Plaza Board Member Lupe Arriola.

During the summer, La Plaza’s EAI partnered with the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (ALAC) for a COVID-19 micro-grant relief program awarding practicing artists from eastern L.A. County a total of $20,000 in emergency relief grants.

Information from the applications received indicated that local artists derive between 76% and 100% of their income from arts and culture — they work as filmmakers, art educators, poets, comedians, theatre technicians, musicians, visual artists and other roles in various arts disciplines. The immense need led La Plaza’s EAI to continue this kind of relief support and launch its new COVID-19 Relief Grant Fund.

“Show Your Creativity” COVID-19 Relief Grant applicants who also submit a video are asked to share their experience and to show their creativity and to demonstrate how they’ve continued to practice their art, whether a musical performance, monologue, poetry reading, dance performance, visual arts-photography, painting, etc. Videos may be filmed on a smartphone. The video submission is not a requirement to apply for a relief grant.

“During difficult times as a community, we look to those in the arts to bring us out of the dark and into the light. If the world is your oyster, share with us your pearls,” said EAI Council Member Richard Yniguez.

PUBLIC ART WORKS FUND

La Plaza EAI’s new Public Art Grant Program is intended to help preserve historic and support new public art projects by artists or arts organizations serving greater eastern L.A. County. Through a $25,000 fund, the EAI’s public art grant program supports permanent public art works installations contributing to the fabric and evolving cultural vitality of the local community and region.

The Public Art Fund will award grants for renovation, restoration and new permanent public art installations such as murals, statues, sculptures, historical markers and others. Projects must have approval of the local governing municipality in place.

Applications will be considered for grants between $2,500 to $10,000 based on need and merit. Projects which make creative and efficient use of resources will be given preference.

Capital improvements, construction and projects not accessible and free to the public are not eligible.

Nov. 30, 2020 is the application deadline for both granting programs. For more information about the guidelines for each granting fund and to apply online, visit eastsideartsinitiative.org.