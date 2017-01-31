Internationally Renowned Pianist Performing at Arcadia Performing Arts Center

January 31st, 2017 by Azusa Beacon -->

Join Swiss-Chinese pianist Louis Schwizgebel-Wang in concert recital on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. This young dynamic performer has won many international awards along with great critical acclaim. He is a rising star in the classical world and we are honored that Arcadia is the first stop on his U.S. tour.

Here is an excerpt of a review from the December 2016 issue of Classical Sources review from Schwizgebel’s recent recital in London that had critics raving:

“[Schwizgebel] never disappoints. Let’s hope that audiences continue to be drawn in as much by his authoritative and stylish playing as by the intelligence and maturity of his interpretations. His playing has bags of personality, but it is not the sort of personality that gets in the way of the music. In a densely populated field, Schwizgebel’s musicianship has special depth and imagination.”

Schwizgebel has been the recipient of a number of prizes and scholarships, including second prize at the 2005 Concours de Genève, First Prize at the 2007 Young Concert Artists European Auditions in Leipzig and the Young Concert Artists International Auditions in New York, and 2nd prize at the 2012 Leeds International Piano Competition. He received a scholarship from Mozart‐Gesellschaft Dortmund in 2013‐2104, and was a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist in 2013‐2015.

Tickets, available online by visiting www.arcadiapaf.org, are $10 – $40. A New Year special discount of 35 percent off is available with code: RUSH35. The theatre is located at 188 Campus Drive in Arcadia. The box office is open Monday through Thursday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.. For more information, please call (626) 821-1781.