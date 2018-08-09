Digital Marketing Expert Hugh Benjamin Hosts Free Seminar in Monrovia

All attendees will receive one hour of free consulting valued at $500 at a future date

Beacon Media News, publisher of Arcadia Weekly, Monrovia Weekly, Pasadena Independent, and Sierra Madre Weekly (AMPS), can help your business go digital. In partnership with Cloud Connected, Beacon Media News is hosting Digital Impact 2018, a three-hour digital marketing seminar for local business owners and decision makers, on Aug 23. By the end of the seminar you will know how to successfully use SEO, manage your business’ reputation, and tailor content to the benefit of your business.

Digital marketing expert Hugh Benjamin will be the event speaker. He is part-owner and head of development at Cloud Connected, a company that helps take brands to a whole new level. Benjamin’s direction has earned startups a spot on the Fastest-Growing Private Companies list by Inc. Magazine.

At no charge, Benjamin will educate 50 attendees on the ways online advertising impacts the success of businesses. Benjamin, whose past clients include Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Stephen King, Mark Wahlberg, and NBC, will share growth strategies for your company. The Beacon Media News marketing staff will also be on-hand to help you turn this information into real-life strategies.

Those who attend can also sign up for a one-hour consultation from the Beacon Media News marketing team and Cloud Connected staff at a later date. Normally valued at $500, this follow-up will be free if you register.

The seminar will also include a full lunch, restaurant gift card giveaways for active participants, and a Q&A session with Benjamin. The event will be held on Aug. 23 at the Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm Ave.) from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To register email alucero@beaconmedianews.com or call (626) 301-1010. There are only 50 seats available, so make sure you sign up as soon as possible!