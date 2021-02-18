L.A. Small Business Recovery Fund: Round 3 Now Open

Applications for the third round of the FOUND/L.A. Small Business Recovery Fund are now open. Grant sizes range from $5,000 to $25,000.

Applications close Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

Applicants will need to submit complete applications and required documents. Those who meet the eligibility requirements will be entered into a pool of eligible applicants. On designated selection days, grant recipients will be randomly selected from this pool until funds are expended. The size of the grant will be between $5,000 and $25,000 depending on the size of the business and other factors.

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be located in Los Angeles County.

Must be a brick-and-mortar business (serving the neighborhood in which they’re located, where customers can come in or pick up from).

Up to five employees in March 2020 (includes full time, part time, and/or contracted workers). If you have six to 20 employees, you can apply for a FOUND/L.A. grant from Pacific Community Ventures.

Evidence of profitable business pre-COVID (verified by tax returns).

Must have annual revenue of between $30,000 and $3 million.

Evidence of being negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Company founded by February 2019.

Applicant must own at least 50% of the business.

Must be willing to complete the application process.

Must be willing to have your story told in FOUND/L.A. and/or TMC Community Capital’s print, digital, and audio outlets.

The Following Businesses Are Ineligible for a Found/L.A. Grant at This Time:

Professional service businesses (i.e. law offices, marketing agencies, accounting firms, real estate, insurance, etc.).

Medical offices (i.e. dental, optometry, etc.).

Financial Services (i.e. banks, lenders, etc.).

50% or more B2B.

Home-based businesses.

100% e-commerce companies.

Gig-economy workers.

1099 independent contractors.

Cannabis-based, tobacco, liquor, & adult entertainment businesses.

Nonprofits, political or religious organizations.

For more information and to apply, visit tmccommunitycapital.org/lagrants.