MADIA Tech Report: Sanitizer and Tonic with a Twist!

By Brenda J. Trainor

For a local distillery, the era of COVID is just one more opportunity for innovation, so they’ve turned their skill with making gin into the manufacture of much-needed hand sanitizer.

At the next meetup of MADIA Tech Launch on Oct. 14, you can hear from John Broker, the chief distiller of Urban Press Spirits as he discusses “Gin, Germs, and Hand Sanitizer: the Feats of Urban Press.”

Located in Irwindale, this specialty distiller is best known for its Affinity Gin, the flagship product of the oldest operating specialty distiller in L.A. County. The distillery is the sister operation of Urban Press Winery with a retail location in Burbank, but with Safer at Home orders issued by public health officials, it was clear that something innovative needed to be undertaken. Distilling hand sanitizer, according to guidelines from the World Health Organization, was their solution.

You’ll be able to hear about this creative approach to business manufacturing operations at the MADIA Tech Launch October meetup via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14. John will describe the impact of COVID-19 on the company and the distilling industry and how the company anticipated the COVID crisis and flipped its business from spirits to hand sanitizer. The company can supply hospitals, police and fire departments, nursing homes and others with this crucial product so they could safely respond to the pandemic.

Advance registration with MADIA Tech Launch is required for this Zoom event that starts with casual online networking at 6:30 p.m. and Mr. Broker’s presentation beginning at 7 p.m. As with all MADIA Tech Launch events, we’ll hang out for a bit after the presentation perhaps with a lovely Affinity Gin and tonic with a twist of networking and entrepreneurship.

MADIA Tech Launch is a nonprofit organization committed to the development and growth of the region’s technical, scientific, and industrial businesses and workforce, and to create the connections they need for success. MADIA provides educational programs in entrepreneurship, business finance and operations, and technology development and commercialization in settings which encourage networking and collaboration among members. Let’s drink to that!