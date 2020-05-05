MADIA Tech Report: Tech Supports New Biz Strategies

By Brenda J. Trainor

In a COVID-19 world, essential business operations and “Safer at Home” orders have forced immediate retooling of business operations, and communication technologies are critical success factors for revamped operations.

MADIA Tech Launch has risen to the challenge of maintaining its mission to support technology entrepreneurs by converting its education and networking events to online meetings, and helping others to learn techno-centric communication strategies. Several meetings of this nonprofit organization have been scheduled recently to demonstrate tech-savvy innovation and good practices.

On April 7, marketing 101 for tech companies was the topic of MADIA’s first virtual meetup. Jeanette DePatie, the “Top Beanie” at Propellerhead Inc explained to the entrepreneurial audience that how you tell your story will determine whether people will buy your idea or product, either as an investor or a customer. She shared some specific communication tools, especially relevant for online meetings, to improve anyone’s “pitch for profit.” DePatie demonstrated how to personalize, analogize, and prioritize key concepts to convert ideas to funded realities.

MADIA Tech Launch has two more meetings scheduled in May that the community can attend online. On May 13, the organization’s regular monthly meetup, now a 7 p.m. webcast, will feature Dr. Naresh Menon, founder and CEO of Covisus Inc. who will discuss “Building a Business to Enable Total Supply Chain Traceability.” Covisus has developed advanced technology to secure the safety of supply chains to meet regulatory and consumer needs for trust in product source and quality. Registration is free and the online link can be found on the MADIA Tech web site.

Current events demonstrate how important technology applications are to a business, even if you’ve never considered your business to be a “tech” business. The Duarte Chamber of Commerce is putting on its quarterly business seminar on May 27: “How Technology Can Help Your Business” in cooperation with MADIA Tech Launch. DePatie and Brian Quandt will discuss the importance to all businesses of effective social media marketing and websites, payment processing and online security issues. Registration is free for Duarte Chamber members and residents, and $15 for others and must be reserved by May 25. This will be a Zoom meeting with networking opportunities prior to the formal presentations.

MADIA Tech Launch is a nonprofit educational organization that was created to ensure that the region’s technical, scientific, and industrial workforce is connected and has the tools necessary for success. MADIA provides educational programs in entrepreneurship, business finance and operations, technology development and commercialization in settings which encourage networking and collaboration among members. To fulfill this mission, it partners with area cities in the region: Monrovia, Arcadia, Duarte, Irwindale, and Azusa give the organization its name, and the City of Glendora is the newest partner in this region that is rapidly becoming known as the innovative technology center at the heart of the San Gabriel Valley.