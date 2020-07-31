New York & Company Liquidation Sales Now Underway

Initial discounts of up to 60% off women’s apparel, accessories and shoes

Store closing sales have begun at all New York & Company retail locations across the United States. There will be liquidation sales across approximately 380 store locations in connection with the recent bankruptcy filing of New York & Company’s parent company, RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (“RTW”).

New York & Company is a specialty women’s fashion retailer which offers modern, multi-functional wear-to-work apparel. As part of the sale, customers can expect initial discounts of up to 60% off original prices for all in-store merchandise including women’s clothing, accessories and shoes.

Liquidation sales are expected to last approximately 8-10 weeks, or until all merchandise is sold. The length of the sale will vary by location. Store furniture, fixtures and equipment will also be available for purchase in certain locations. All purchases made during the liquidation sale will be final.

For updated details regarding acceptance of gift cards, customer rewards, returns and exchanges, please refer to New York & Company’s Changes in Customer Programs. To find a New York & Company store location near you, visit: nyandcompany.com/locations.