Calendar: Jan. 5 – Jan. 11

Pasadena Photography Arts show opens Thursday January 11th from 7p.m. to 9p.m. at the Armory Center of the Arts at (145 N. Raymond Ave. Pasadena, CA 91103). At each Open Show, presenters from students to award-winning professionals will show and discuss with the audience their photographic or video project based on a narrative, topic or single visual style that can be from diverse genres including reportage, art, commercial, historical and others. Open Show-Pasadena East LA strengthens the photography community and brings together the public and artistic community in an ongoing discussion of photography. No RSVP is necessary to attend, simply show up and be a part of the audience. For more information call 626-792-5101

Jan. 5

Pasadena Museum of California Art’s PMCA 1234 program star is Friday January 5th at 12p.m. to 5p.m. (490 E. Union St. Pasadena, CA 91101) Come Enjoy free admission all day during Free First Friday! Presented as part of our, PMCA 1234 monthly programming. No RSVP required. For more information call 626-568-3665 or visit www.pmcaonline.org

Jan. 6

Pasadena City College is excited to launch our PCC STEM Academies Saturday January 6th at 9a.m. to 12p.m. at (1570 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91106) These half-day Saturday workshops aims to engage high school students (grades 11th-12th) in the field of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics). Workshops will be led by PCC’s outstanding faculty, where participating students will have the opportunity to learn about STEM theory and put those theories to the test with hands-on activities. Join us for a fun-filled Saturday!

Jan. 7

Pasadena Cheeseburger Week Shortly after the Tournament of Roses each year, Will start Sunday January 7th all day and all week long in Old Town Pasadena (23 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91105) and restaurant locals pay homage to Lionel’s achievement with a week-long celebration Legend has it that Lionel Sternberger invented the cheeseburger in 1924, while working at his father’s roadside stand in Pasadena, California. The restaurant was called the Rite Spot and Lionel called his creation the Aristocratic Burger — it cost 15 cents back then which you can see for yourself at the Pasadena Museum of History, they have an old Rite Spot menu in their archive.

Jan. 8

Richard II by William Shakespeare Monday January 8th from 7p.m. to 10:30p.m at A Noise Within (3352 E. Foothill Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91107). A Noise Within’s Free Resident Artist Reading Series presents Richard II by William Shakespeare. ANW’s Resident Artists suggest and vote on readings for Words Within. The RAs then collaborate to produce the readings. All donations from Words Within benefit the Artistic Freedom Fund which provides our artists with funding to pursue artistic projects. Dates and plays are subject to change. For more information call 626-356-3100 or visit www.anoisewithin.org/resident-artist-reading-series/

Jan. 9

Community Job & Resource Fairs Tuesday January 9th from 10a.m. to 12p.m. at (920 Mountain Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016) they seek to create possibilities and prosperity in the community by working with local businesses, non-profit agencies and places of worship. We work hard to maximize your business potential using the same core values and integrity we successfully employ at Madmen Marketing Consultants. Uniting our passion with your purpose yields unlimited opportunity. Visit our website for additional information http://www.communityjobandresourcefairs.com

Jan. 10

Woodworking Class sponsored by Side Street Projects Wednesday January 10th from 3:30p.m to 5:30p.m (1905 Lincoln Ave. Pasadena, CA 91107) Students learn how to use woodworking tools safely, effectively and (ultimately) independent of adult assistance. Class begins with a demonstration on a tool or technique, and then students work on projects that increase in complexity as they progress through the program. Students accumulate a working knowledge of techniques such as sanding, sawing, shaping, drilling, setting screws, using clamps, hammering, and incising. All classes are held in renovated transit buses and trailers where students learn about art, design, and engineering using only hand tools, raw materials, and their imagination. Professional artists teach all classes. Kids Ages 5+ and must wear closed toe-shoes.

