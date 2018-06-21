June 22 – June 28

EDITOR’S PICK

Pasadena POPS Summer Concert at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, June 23 at 7 p.m. (301 N Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007). The Pasadena POPS return to the Arboretum with their first summer concert, “That’s Entertainment: Gershwin to Sondheim.” Tickets for this event begin at $10 and groups of 20 or more save 20% off with no handling fees. For more information, visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org or call (626) 793-7172. -ARCADIA

June 22

Couple’s Romantic Date Night at Saute Culinary Academy, June 22 from 7-10 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Spend a romantic evening exploring the art of French cuisine. Tickets are $75 per person. For more information, visit sauteacademy.com. -MONROVIA

June 23

Narrated Tours of Historic Monrovia at the Monrovia Community Center, June 23 at 10 a.m. (119 W Palm Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016). The Monrovia Historical Society will conduct a narrated tour of Northwest Monrovia with City Historian Steve Baker. Tickets are $40 per tour for Historical Society members and $50 for non-members but tickets are limited. For more information contact the Monrovia Community Center at (626) 256-8246 or the Monrovia Historical Society at (626) 256-3423. -MONROVIA

Arroyo Seco Weekend at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, June 23-24 at noon each day (1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA, 91103). The second annual Arroyo Seco Weekend returns to Pasadena with headliners such as Neil Young, Jack White, and Kings Of Leon. Single day general admission tickets are $154. For more information, visit arroyosecoweekend.com. -PASADENA

Possible L.A. Entrepreneur Summit 2018 at Pasadena Convention Center, June 23 from 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. (300 East Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). POSiBLE L.A. offers entrepreneurs tools and guidance to take their business to the next step through conferences, workshops, discussion panels, and special presentations. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit posiblela.com. –PASADENA

Pasadena Volunteer Orientation at Pasadena Library Meeting Room, June 23 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Become a volunteer baker For Goodness Cakes, an organization that works with foster agencies and care homes to match volunteers to make and deliver birthday cakes to disadvantaged youth in L.A. County. This event is free. For more information, visit forgoodnesscakes.org. -PASADENA

June 24

Trivia Night at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., June 24 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (150 East Saint Joseph St. Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy great beer, food, and trivia with friends as you try to win prizes. There is no cost to participate in this event. For more information, visit mtlowebrewing.com. –ARCADIA

Special Tango Workshop at Sonata Room, June 24 from 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. (210 N First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Private lessons will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. followed by two workshops. Fees for this event are $25 for one workshop or $40 for two workshops (per day). For more information, call (626) 286-0373 or visit sonataroom.com. –ARCADIA

Gem City Jazz Cats at the Memorial Park Bandshell, June 24 from 6-8 p.m. (222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Take your blankets and lawn chairs to the green for this second concert in this summer’s series presented by The Kensington. This event is free but spectators are encouraged to support local organizations that may provide refreshments. For more information, contact the Community Services Office at (626) 355-5278. –SIERRA MADRE

June 25

Ken Bensinger at Vroman’s Bookstore, June 25 at 7 p.m. (695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Bensinger discusses and signs his new book, “Red Card: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World’s Biggest Sports Scandal,” which explores the international corruption case surrounding FIFA. The talk is free but those wishing to get books signed will be asked to purchase at least one copy of the book from Vroman’s for $28. For more information, visit vromansbookstore.com. –PASADENA

Kid Zorro: Bilingual Puppet Musical at the Sierra Madre Public Library, June 25 from 10-11 a.m. (440 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Noteworthy Puppets presents a musical reimagining of the masked outlaw’s origin story. This event is free. For more information, visit cityofsierramadre.com. –SIERRA MADRE

June 26

Pasadena Farmers Market at Villa Parke Center, June 26 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (363 East Villa St., Pasadena, CA 91101). This market, located at the intersection of N. Garfield Ave. and E. Villa St., offers locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables. Entrance to the market is free but the vendors only accept cash and EBT. For more information, visit pasadenafarmersmarket.org. –PASADENA

June 27

Senior Lunch Café at Hart Park House Senior Center, June 27 from noon-1 p.m. (222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Seniors, 60 years-old or older, can participate in the YWCA Intervale Daily Lunch Program. The meal is free but daily reservations are necessary by calling (626) 355-0256 at least 24-hours in advance. For more information, visit cityofsierramadre.com. –SIERRA MADRE

June 28

SGVCOG Homelessness Committee Meeting at Monrovia Public Library, June 28 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle, Monrovia, CA 91016). This is a regular meeting of the Homelessness Committee. This event is free. For more information, visit sgvcog.org or cityofmonrovia.org. –MONROVIA

Summer Sci-Lab: Zoom in on Science at the Monrovia Public Library, June 28 from 2-3 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This science lab, designed for children in Kindergarten through fifth grade, encourages kids to examine slides on microscopes, learn about circuits, and perform experiments. This event is free. For more information, visit cityofmonrovia.org or call the Library at (626) 256-8274. –MONROVIA

Summer Conert and Movie at City Hall’s west lawn, June 28 at 6:30 p.m (240 West Huntington Dr., Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy live music by Cold Ducks, the Environmental Fair, and Despicable Me 3. For more information, call (626) 574-5113. -ARCADIA