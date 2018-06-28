June 29 – July 5

Your weekly events

EDITOR’S PICK

AmericaFest Presented by Honda at the Rose Bowl, July 4 from 2-9:30 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena, CA 91103). The 92nd annual AmericaFest will display more than a ton of fireworks; don’t miss the Family Fun Zone or the thrilling motorcycle stunts. Tickets are priced at $15 for general admission and $30 for reserved; children under the age of five are admitted free. For more information, visit rosebowlstadium.com. –PASADENA

June 29

Summer Nights Concert at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, June 29 from 6-8 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Pack your blankets, lawn chairs, umbrellas and picnic and enjoy music by Strawberry Smog and Christine Shields among various other activities. Tickets are $7 for the general public, $4 for kids 5-12 years-old, and free for members and children less than 4 years of age. For more information, visit arboretum.org or call (626) 821-3222. –ARCADIA

626 Night Market at Santa Anita Park, June 29 from 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. (285 W. Huntington Dr., Arcadia, California 91007). Enjoy food, games, art, shopping, and performances during the seventh season of the Market. Admission is $5 at the door and must be paid in cash, children less than 3 years of age enter for free. For more information, visit 626nightmarket.com. -ARCADIA

Happy Hour Paint Class at Paint n Play Studio, June 29 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (418 South Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Sip on a beverage while you are guided through each painting so that you can create your own masterpiece. Tickets are $45 and include drinks, canvas, paints, brushes, and a smock. For more information, call (626) 256-4848 or visit paintnplayartstudio.com. -MONROVIA

June 30

Tarzan Returns at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, June 30 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). The Arboretum celebrates the heritage of Tarzan movie making at Baldwin Lake and the surrounding landscape by hosting special walking tours, a screening of “Tarzan and the Amazons,” and jungle crafts for kids. Tickets for regular admission are $9 for adults, $4 for kids 5-12 years-old, and free for members. For more information, visit arboretum.org or call (626) 821-3222. –ARCADIA

Iliza Shlesinger at The Ice House, June 30 at 8 p.m. (24 N Mentor Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106). Shlesinger is the one of today’s leading comedians with her own show on Freeform and recent appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “The Today Show.” Tickets range from $20 to $27 dollars with a two drink minimum; this is an 18 and over event. For more information, visit icehousecomedy.com. -PASADENA

July 1

Vaud and the Villains at the Levitt Pavilion, July 1 at 6:30 p.m. (85 E Holly, Pasadena, CA 91103). Vaud and the Villains will bring their 19-piece 1930s New Orleans orchestra and cabaret show to Memorial Park as the main attraction for the night’s festivities. The concert is free for all. For more information visit levittpavilionpasadena.org. -PASADENA

Downtown Arcadia Patriotic Festival in Downtown Arcadia, July 1 from 5-9 p.m. (First Ave. from Bonita to Diamond, Arcadia CA 91006). Enjoy live music, food, beer and wine, and fun events for kids. This event is free. For more information, visit downtownarcadia.org. -ARCADIA

July 2

Movie Night at the Monrovia Public Library, July 2 from 6-8 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Dress in your pajamas and pack your blanket for a family movie night featuring “A Bug’s Life.” This event is free. For more information, call (626) 256-8274. -MONROVIA

July 3

Party and Picnic at Memorial Park, July 3 from 5:30-10:30 p.m. (222 Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Join the Sierra Madre community for picnic with a beer garden, dancing, a kid’s zone with confetti eggs, and bubble wrap fireworks. Admission to the park is free but admission to the beer and wine garden is $6 per person or $20 for four tickets. For more information, visit sierramadrefourthofjuly.com or call the Sierra Madre 4th of July Committee at (626) 789-5461. –SIERRA MADRE

July 4

Sierra Madre 4th of July Parade at Sierra Madre Blvd., July 4 from 10 a.m. – noon (Sierra Madre Blvd., between Sunnyside Ave. and Rancho Road, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). The parade showcases community organizations, classic cars, marching bands, and precedes a community picnic and games at Sierra Vista Park. Both events are free. For more information, visit sierramadrefourthofjuly.com or call the Sierra Madre 4th of July Committee at (626) 789-5461. –SIERRA MADRE

Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Show at Library Park, July 4 at 7 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Entertainment will begin at 3 p.m. with recorded music, followed by a live band at 7 p.m., and the fireworks begin at 9 p.m. The Fireworks Show is free of charge. For more information, visit cityofmonrovia.org. –MONROVIA

July 5

Summer Concert and Movie on the west lawn at City Hall, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. (240 West Huntington Dr., Arcadia CA 91007). Pack your lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets for a night of music courtesy of Cold Duck, food courtesy of Surfer Taco food truck, and entertainment courtesy of “Despicable Me 3.” The event is free for but the food truck is not. For more information, please call (626) 574-5113. –ARCADIA

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema at CTRL Collective, July 5 at 8 p.m. (45 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Pasadena, CA 91105). This annual summer film program celebrates motion picture in all its forms starting with the classic comedy “There’s Something About Mary.” Admission is free. For more information, visit oldpasadena.org/summercinema. -PASADENA