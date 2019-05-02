Foothill Family Launches Elder Abuse Treatment and Support Program

Foothill Family has been awarded funding to expand its capability to serve the older adult community in the San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, Glendale, and Burbank through a new Elder Abuse Treatment and Support program. Addressing the needs of seniors aged 65 and over, the agency will provide elderly victims of abuse with confidential access to the same caring and trauma-informed mental and behavioral health services that the agency already delivers to children and families.

Individuals over the age of 65 are the fastest growing demographic in the country and meeting their needs in the area of health, mental health, and social services is on an upward trend. However, elderly victims of physical, emotional, and financial abuse may find it difficult to access support services, personal care, and legal advocacy. They may also be unwilling to seek assistance due to the social stigma of being abused, submitting to the power and control of caregivers, language barriers, and health limitations.

This new program will focus on community outreach and education on the prevention of elder abuse with key recognition, identification, and intervention tools. Victims are offered access to resources including legal advocacy, financial advice, medical care, and other personal services including individual counseling to help them become survivors living safely and free from physical, emotional, or financial abuse.

“Foothill Family is proud to launch a new program specific to elder care that will help to protect, heal, and empower a population that is sometimes overlooked,” said Foothill Family Chief Executive Officer Steve Allen. “As the baby boomer generation continues to age and the senior population grows, it is imperative that programs such as Elder Abuse Prevention are available to support those in the community who are marginalized and vulnerable.”

At no cost to program participants, services will be offered at a Foothill Family center, through mobile advocacy, or via home visitation. (Funding made possible through the United States Department of Justice, Victims of Crime Act, 2018-VA2GX-0029.) Coordinated service offerings are delivered through a multidisciplinary team of partners from across the community and include:

Crisis Intervention and Counseling Food Bank Services On-scene Crisis Response Mental and Behavioral Health Services Case Management Financial Abuse Counseling Emergency Financial Assistance Legal or Family Law Services Personal Advocacy Access to Medical Care

For more information, please call (626) 993-3000 or visit foothillfamily.org.