Harlem Globetrotters Set to Bring Their All-New Fan Powered World Tour to Los Angeles

Committed to bringing fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, the Harlem Globetrotters will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their brand-new Fan Powered World Tour, which is set to come to the Los Angeles area in February. The Globetrotters’ southland game schedule follows below:

*Walter Pyramid at Long Beach State University Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

*Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario Saturday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

*STAPLES Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

*Honda Center in Anaheim Saturday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

At each Globetrotters game, there will be more than 20 opportunities before, during, and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the team’s stars – that’s a 30-percent increase over any previous Globetrotters game.

The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Firefly Fisher and, Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and Hoops Green.#

Prior to every performance, fans can secure a ticket to Magic Pass, the Globetrotters’ exclusive pregame event. Magic Pass gives fans unprecedented access to the stars of the team, an opportunity to learn tricks, shoot hoops and take pictures on the court. After each game, fans can participate in a free autograph session.*

An additional exciting new element fans can look forward to this year is a new interactive mobile app with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game and one-of-a-kind image filters that can be shared on social media.

Also back by popular demand, fans will also get a chance to see the Flying Globies, an amazing acrobatic trampoline dunk team that will defy gravity during breaks in the game action.

Tickets are available for purchase at harlemglobetrotters.com/socal and respective box offices. For information on group and scout tickets, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.