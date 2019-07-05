Largest Blood Drive in Inland Empire Saves More Than 2,250 Lives

The Gift of Giving Blood

The Intl. WeLoveU Foundation partnered with LifeStream Blood Bank to host the largest community blood drive on June 30, 2019 at the National Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino, California.

More than 1,200 WeLoveU Foundation volunteers from various locations such as the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, and even as far as San Diego and Fresno attended the event.

“We’ve reviewed records and contacted many who were affiliated with our organization in the past,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director. “At no point did we find or hear evidence of so many blood donors expected at one site on one day.

Through this single event, LifeStream Blood Bank collected 750 units of blood. Being that each pint of blood can save up to 3 lives, the total number of potential lives saved through the blood drive is 2,250.

“I’m very impressed! I’ve heard of the cleanups that have been done in the Community by the WeLoveU Foundation; and now to have the WeLoveU Foundation organize the largest blood drive in the Inland Empire, I’m even more impressed!” said California State Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes of Assembly District 47 who came to show her support. “The volunteers of the WeLoveU Foundation you are everything! The rest of us could talk about it, but you volunteers are the ones doing everything! You’re giving blood and you’re making sure those who give blood are comfortable! Thank you so much.”

“I’m very thankful that they were able to bring this many people together for donations to our community,” said Colton City Councilmember Juan Figueroa, “there’s a lot of love there’s a lot of happiness and there’s a lot of joy which is greatly needed right now in our city. I think they bring a very strong positive vibe strong energy and I welcome it with open arms.”

California State Senator Connie M. Leyva of the 20th Senate District showed her support by awarding Chairwoman Zahng Gil-Jah of the Intl. WeLoveU Foundation with a certificate of recognition on behalf of the California State Senate. ‘On behalf of the California State Senate, it is my privilege to recognize you for your commitment to our community and especially to people in need. Your leadership and dedication to assuring a safe and sufficient blood supply for people in need is evidenced by your hosting the largest blood drive in the Inland Empire. Thank you for what you are doing to promote unity in our community.”

The Intl. WeLoveU Foundation Blood Drive came at a fortuitous time as the upcoming Fourth of July holiday means added activity and travel – and, unfortunately, an expected spike in blood need by local first responders and hospitals. Moreover, summertime is an especially challenging time to maintain ample community blood supply. While blood donations typically dip, the need for blood remains constant.

San Bernardino County Supervisor Josie Gonzales also awarded the Chairwoman of the Intl. WeLoveU with a certificate of recognition on behalf of the County of San Bernardino, “Thank you for hosting the largest blood drive in the Inland Empire. Your commitment to promoting awareness of the critical need for this life saving gift is truly commendable. May others follow your noble example of promoting unity in communities around the world. Best wishes for future success.”

The Intl. WeLoveU Foundation was founded in 2001 by Chairwoman Zahng Gil-Jah in South Korea. The foundation’s efforts began in the United States in 2012. The mission of WeLoveU is to create a happier and healthier society by promoting unity and fellowship among all people. This is done through impactful environmental and social welfare initiatives carried out with the heart of a mother.

“The love of a mother means unconditional love. Being able to donate blood to strangers’ people you don’t even know is the perfect example of a mothers love,” expressed Jackie Aboud, legislative representative who presented an award to WeLoveU on behalf of the mayor and city council of the city of San Bernardino.

Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes gave thanks to Chairwoman Zahng Gil-Jah with the message: “I want to say thank you. Thank you for believing in my community and thank you for loving my community with the love of a Mother, and thank you for bringing all of these volunteers to bring life and hope and blood to my community, thank you so much!”