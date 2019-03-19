Mark your Calendar for the Azusa Canyon Cleanup

Join the Azusa Environmental Coalition on March 30 for their Azusa Canyon Cleanup event. This event will take place at 1603 N. San Gabriel Canyon from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Coalition aims to use this opportunity to clean up the Azusa Canyon and spread awareness of the negative effects litter has on the Azusa community.

If you plan to attend, please bring drinking was and war sturdy, closed toed shoes, such as hiking boots. Consider bringing work of garden gloves and wear appropriate clothing to wear outdoors. Also, bring a hat and/or sunblock for protection from the sun.

The Coalition asks that you arrive on time and have transportation throughout the event and to start with a full tank of gas. Breakfast and water will be provided. For more information, contact Nathan Nunez at Canyoncityep@gmail.com or (626) 598-027 or Brian Le at Brian.Le@Lung.org or (310) 735-9176.