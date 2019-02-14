Mental Evaluation Team Conducts Mental Illness Simulator Training and Autism Awareness Class

Ever wonder how law enforcement trains to help persons with Mental Illness and developmental disabilities? Here is a unique opportunity for the media to view and participate. The Board of Supervisors and the Civilian Oversight Commission have made Mental Health response amongst their top priorities for law enforcement.

From 2010 to 2015, calls for service to the LASD involving mental health issues increased from 11,660 calls in 2010 to 18,061 calls in 2015, or a 55 percent increase. Based on the volume of calls, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Mental Evaluation Team (MET) has seen a dramatic increase in personnel assigned, from law enforcement and Department of Mental Health clinicians. To date, there are 23 teams assigned throughout Los Angeles County, with another 17 teams to be formed this year.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Mental Evaluation Team (MET) hosts an 8-hour Mental Health Update and Interactions with Developmentally Disabled class. This particular class is for LASD personnel. Also included, is a MILO interactive range de-escalation training simulator. The class will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During this class, attendees get updated information on how to help with developmentally disabled and mentally ill people. As part of the training, attendees use the MILO interactive range firearms trainer, and are put through a series of de-escalation training scenarios. The day culminates where attendees receiving instruction on helping persons with Autism. The training includes invites to parents, youth and adults diagnosed with varying forms of autism to give emotional testimonies to law enforcement.

Schedule:

Mental Illness Update

8a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

15651 Stafford Street, Industry CA

Simulator Training

10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Industry Sheriff’s Station

150 N. Hudson Street, Industry CA

Autism Awareness

2 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

15661 Stafford Street, Industry CA

For further information and to RSVP contact Sergeant Vincent Plair of the MET unit at (213) 505-4826 cellular (Note: formerly from Sheriff’s Information Bureau). Permissible to leave voice mail or text message.

Ample media parking spaces at the Stafford Street location and media should park in the front lobby parking lot of Industry Sheriff’s Station and contact Sergeant Plair. Media will need to be escorted in to the station by MET personnel.