Supervisor Solis to Host Second Annual LA County Veterans Job & Resource Expo

This Friday, Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and community organizations are partnering up to launch the second annual Veterans Job and Resource Expo at the Pomona Fairplex. Over 200 vendors will gather at the Fairplex to provide on-site job interviews, information on LA County services, health resources, educational programs, legal services, employment opportunities, and more.

Hundreds of Veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses are expected to attend this free event. All are invited to enjoy entertainment and music, and all attendees will receive free access to the National Hot Rod Association Museum next door.

WHEN:

Friday, July 13, from 9 a.m – 2 p.m.

Program begins at 9 a.m. promptly

WHERE:

Pomona Fairplex (Building 4)

1101 W. McKinley, Pomona, CA 91768

Free public parking at Gate 17

Media entrance at Gate 1

A/V needs are readily available

WHO:

Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

*The Supervisor will be available for one-on-one interviews*

Miguel Santana, CEO

Pomona Fairplex

Steve Yamarone, Division Director

Los Angeles County Office of Education

GAIN

Dr. Martha McDonald, Marine Corps Veteran

Vice President of Student Services, Citrus College

Tim Sandoval, Mayor

City of Pomona

Joe Leal, Commissioner

LA County Veteran Services

This event is in partnership with the San Gabriel Valley Veterans Employment Committee (VEC), Vet Hunters, Los Angeles County Office of Education, Citrus College, DPSS/DPSS Region III, Fairplex, Daley Technology Systems, Jewish Vocational Services, Los Angeles County Health Agency, LA County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and America’s Job Centers.