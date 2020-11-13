Thanksgiving Grab-N-Go Feasts to Be Held at Several L.A. County Parks

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation presents Thanksgiving Grab-n-Go Feast.

Sign up for a free and safe drive-thru event at a park near you. Giveaways may include a grocery store gift certificate for a free turkey, materials for a festive DIY centerpiece, fresh produce, dry foods and books.

Pre-registration is required. Only one registration needed per household permitted. Face masks will be required, and no walk-ups will be permitted.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 1–4 p.m.

Athens Park: 12603 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90061 | (323) 241-6700.

Carver Park: 1400 E. 118th St., Los Angeles, CA 90059 | (323) 357-3030.

Sorensen Park: 11419 Rose Hedge Drive, Whittier, CA, 90606 | (562) 908-7763.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 1–4 p.m.

Bethune Park: 1244 E. 61st St., Los Angeles, CA 90001 | (323) 846-1895.

Charter Oak Park: 20261 E. Covina Blvd., Covina, CA 91724 | (626) 339-0411.

El Cariso Park: 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar, CA 91342 | (818) 367-5043.

Mayberry Park: 13201 E. Meyer Road, Whittier, CA 90605 | (562) 944-9727.

San Angelo Park: 245 S. San Angelo Ave., La Puente, CA 91746 | (626) 968-2666.

Thursday, Nov. 19 from 1–4 p.m.

Adventure Park: 10130 S. Gunn Ave., Whittier, CA 90605 | (562) 698-7645.

City Terrace Park: 1126 N. Hazard Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90063 | (323) 260-2371.

Jesse Owens Park: 9651 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90047 | (323) 241-6704.

Martin Park: 14830 E. Giordano St., La Puente, CA 91744 | (626) 918-5263.

Mona Park: 2291 E. 121st St., Compton, CA 90222 | (310) 603-3729.

Pamela Park: 2236 Goodall Ave., Duarte, CA 91010 | (626) 357-1619.

Val Verde Park: 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384 | (661) 257-4014.

Friday, Nov. 20 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Belvedere Park: 4914 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90022 | (323) 260-2342.

East Rancho Dominguez Park: 15116 S. Atlantic Ave., Compton, CA 90221 | (310) 603-3724.

George Lane Park: 5520 W. Ave L8, Quartz Hill, CA 93536 | (661) 722-7780.

Rimgrove Park: 747 Rimgrove Drive, La Puente, CA 91744 | (626) 330-8798.

Saybrook Park: 6250 E. Northside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90022 | (323) 724-8546.

Steinmetz Park: 1545 S. Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights, CA 91745 | (626) 855-5383.

Watkins Park: 1335 E. 103rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90002 | (323) 357-3032.

Saturday, Nov. 21 from 1–4 p.m.

Amigo Park: 5700 S. Juarez Ave., Whittier, CA 90606 | (562) 908-4702.

Jackie Robinson Park: 8773 E. Avenue R, Littlerock, CA 93543 | (661) 944-2880.

Keller Park: 12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044 | (323) 241-6702.

Loma Alta Park: 3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena, CA 91001 | (626) 398-5451.

Obregon Park: 4021 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90063 | (323) 260-2344.

Roosevelt Park: 7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90001 | (323) 586-7228.

Salazar Park: 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023 | (323) 260-2330.

Stephen Sorensen Park: 16801 E. Ave P, Palmdale, CA 93591 | (661) 264-1249.

Valleydale Park: 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa, CA 91702 | (626) 334-8020.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 1–4 p.m.

Washington Park: 8908 Maie Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90002 | (323) 586-7205.

What You Need to Know

To collect your Grab-n-Go Feast you will need to show a copy of your receipt. You can print your receipt or take a screenshot on your phone.

You will stay in your car during the drive-thru event.

You will need to sign a confirmation form to receive the gift certificate.

For questions, call the park location.