California Statewide Fire Summary

Friday, December 8, 2017

As nearly 8,700 firefighters made progress the large fires in southern California, two new fires erupted and spread rapidly, pushed by fierce Santa Ana winds. In total, the six fires have burned more than 141,000 acres and driven more than 212,000 residents to from their homes.

Winds and low humidity continue today in southern California, although not expected to be as severe as yesterday. Sustained winds speeds will remain around 15 to 20mph, with gusts up to 40mph in some areas. Temperatures are expected to rise today, with highs reaching into the mid 80’s in many spots. Another round of strong, offshore winds will return to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Northern California remains dry, with above average daytime temperatures and colder nights.

You’ve taken steps to keep your family and home fire safe. Don’t forget your pets and livestock. With some advance planning, you can increase their chances of surviving a wildland fire. For more information, click here.

Fires of Interest:

Lilac Fire, San Diego County (more info…)

Bonsall

• 4,100 acres, 0% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) assigned

Thomas Fire, Ventura County (more info…)

Santa Paula

• 132,000 acres, 10% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 15,000 homes threatened, over 88,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned

Creek Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Kagel Canyon

• 15,323 acres, 40% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo) assigned

Rye Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Santa Clarita

• 6,049 acres, 35% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 5,460 homes threatened, 2,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6 (Estes) assigned

Liberty Fire, Riverside County (more info…)

Murrieta

• 300 acres, 59% contained

Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

North of Brentwood

• 475 acres, 30% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect