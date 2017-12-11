California Statewide Fire Summary

Monday, December 11, 2017

Almost 9,000 firefighters remain on the line, successfully making progress in some containment of the fires burning in southern California. As of today, these fires have burned nearly 257,000 acres and destroyed over 1,000 structures.

Red Flag Warning remains in most of Los Angeles and Ventura county today and into tomorrow. Humidity in the single digits coupled with Santa Ana wind gusts of 35 to 45mph persist, along with warm temperatures. Warm and dry conditions continue across the state, with no chance of precipitation in the current forcast.

When you are able to return home after a wildfire, it doesn’t mean that all of the danger is gone. Fire damage on your property and the surrounding area has more potential hazards than you might think. For more information on what to look out for and how to stay safe, click here.

Fires of Interest:

Thomas Fire, Ventura/Santa Barbara County (more info…)

Santa Paula

• 230,500 acres, 15% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 18,000 homes threatened, 95,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned

Lilac Fire, San Diego County (more info…)

Bonsall

• 4,100 acres, 80% contained

• Evacuations and road closures have been lifted

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) assigned



Creek Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Kagel Canyon

• 15,619 acres, 95% contained

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo)

Rye Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Santa Clarita

• 6,049 acres, 93% contained

Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

North of Brentwood

• 422 acres, 85% contained