LASD Homicide Detectives Seeking Public’s Help In Locating Azusa Murder Suspect

Homicide detectives have released the photo of a fourth suspect sought in the murder of 20 year-old Julian Hamori-Andrade.

Suspect Matthew Luzon Martin-Capiendo and three other suspects are suspected of beating the victim to death and dumping his body in the Azusa Canyon.

Suspect Martin Luzon Martin-Capiendo is described as a 21 year-old Filipino. He is 5’06” tall, weighs 220lbs. and has brown eyes. He has black hair although he may have recently shaved his head.

The suspect is aware that he is wanted and is to be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

Anyone with information on the murder suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org