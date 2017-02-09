Today’s National Pizza Day!

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
As loyal pizza eaters, Offers.com savings specialists have planned our toppings for National Pizza Day, today Feb.9! Toin us in feasting on these masterpieces of gooey cheese, crunchy crust, and tangy tomato sauce. Whether you’re a fan of the classic pepperoni, the sassy pineapple ham, or the daring anchovy, you can get your pizza party on for less with these National Pizza Day freebies and deals:
* One large three-topping pizza for $7.99.
* Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99.
* Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.
* XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99.
* 50% off regular price pizzas.
* Online Only! $2 off any Large Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $2 off any large pizza now through March 31
* Online Only! $3 off any Family Size Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $3 off any family size pizza now through March 31
* Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas $8. Available February 6-14.
* A large specialty pizza for 12.99.
* A free drink with adult lunch buffet.