$1.2M Edison Scholars Program 2021 Application Period Open

High school seniors whose dreams are to power the future and make a difference through the study of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) are invited to apply for Edison International’s $1.2 million Edison Scholars Program.

Each year, Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, awards $40,000 scholarships, paid over four years, to 30 high school students who plan to major in designated STEM fields at a four-year accredited U.S. college or university.

Scholarship applications are now being accepted through Dec. 14. To apply and obtain additional eligibility information, visit: edisonscholars.com.

Applicants must live in SCE’s service area and plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in a STEM field. Eligible students also must be a high school senior, have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. Students from underserved communities and ethnic minorities are encouraged to apply. Dependents of Edison International and SCE employees and retirees are not eligible for the Edison Scholars Program.

“Navigating school while pursuing their passions in the midst of a pandemic, the class of 2021 has already shown how resilient they are,” said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “We are so proud to help these students pursue their dreams in STEM.”

Scholarship recipients will be announced next spring. They may also be eligible for summer internships at SCE after completing their second year of college.

Since 2006, Edison International has awarded an estimated $11.1 million in scholarships to 670 students through the Edison Scholars Program.

Edison International’s support of charitable causes, including the Edison Scholars Program, is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations.