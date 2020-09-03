L.A. County Teachers Can Apply for a Class Project Grant from California Credit Union

California Credit Union is inviting all Los Angeles County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant Program.

The California Credit Union grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles County who are looking to fund a special learning opportunity, either in classroom or virtual, for their students. Ten California Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to Los Angeles and Orange County teachers in November in the fall program.

“We know educators in our communities are facing unprecedented challenges in engaging with their students this year – whether they are teaching virtually or if they ultimately return to a classroom setting. We hope these grants will help teachers inspire and connect with their students, which is so critical during this time,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to apply for one of our grants so we can help them bring it to life for their students.”

The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is Oct. 2, 2020.