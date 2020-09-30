L.A. County Will Open School Waiver Program for Grades TK-2

After a motion was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) will plan to open the school waiver program for in person instruction for grades TK-2.

The program will begin accepting applications in early October for 30 schools per week and prioritize the issuance of waivers to schools with higher percentages of students qualified for free/reduced meals.

Superintendents must submit school district waiver requests to reopen for approval by the local health officer. The decision to grant a waiver will be based on ensuring that schools are able to open in full adherence with the L.A. County school reopening protocols. The process requires consultation with the California Department of Public Health prior to accepting or rejecting waiver applications. The application process will be available online at publichealth.lacounty.gov and will be launched in early October.

County officials had previously resisted allowing schools to apply for waivers due to high case rates. However, “Some school leaders, particularly private school operators, have been urging the county to rethink its position,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

Earlier this month, county officials allowed schools to offer on campus services for small, stable, cohorts of K-12 students in need of learning support, including children with special needs with an Individualized Education Plan and English learners.