Opportunities for Latino Students to Connect with Schools at Virtual Latino College Expo

National College Resources Foundation will host its 7th annual Latino College Expo live virtually on Sept. 25th, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. PST on Hopin. The Latino College Expo gives students the opportunity to gain access to colleges, highlighting Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and other educational programs. It also is a celebration of “Hispanic Heritage Month.”

The expo provides students with information about the college admissions process and students can find out about resources to help pay for college. There are workshops about DACA, Dream Act, financial aid, scholarships, internships, career opportunities and educational programs. In addition, some of the colleges will waive their application fees, offer scholarships and even possibly acceptances on the spot.

This event will help students learn about various colleges, help high school seniors find a college home and will also assist college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. Educators, parents, guardians, and ALL ethnic backgrounds are welcomed.

To register, visit hopin.to/events/latino-college-expo.