Cabin Fire Burning Above Azusa- One Structure Lost – No Evacuations

August 14th, 2015
Photo by Terry Mi

Photo by Terry Miller

A wildfire is burning in the Angeles National Forest north of Glendora on Friday afternoon, and at least one structure appeared to have been destroyed by flames.

The blaze began at 1:07 p.m. about 3 miles north of Rincon Red Box Road and San Gabriel Canyon Road and was burning in very steep and rocky terrain, according an Angeles National Forest spokesperson.
The blaze has been labeled the Cabin Fire.

Aerial video from showed a structure burning, with black smoke rising from the building.

One Response to Cabin Fire Burning Above Azusa- One Structure Lost – No Evacuations

  1. mike Reply

    August 22, 2015 at 11:36 pm

    Why was there no water or fire retardant dropped on the cabin I thought first and foremost they were supposed to protect structures those cabins were somebody’s homes and they did not protect them whatsoever. Those poor families lost everything.

