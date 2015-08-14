Cabin Fire Burning Above Azusa- One Structure Lost – No Evacuations

August 14th, 2015 by admin

A wildfire is burning in the Angeles National Forest north of Glendora on Friday afternoon, and at least one structure appeared to have been destroyed by flames.

The blaze began at 1:07 p.m. about 3 miles north of Rincon Red Box Road and San Gabriel Canyon Road and was burning in very steep and rocky terrain, according an Angeles National Forest spokesperson.

The blaze has been labeled the Cabin Fire.

Aerial video from showed a structure burning, with black smoke rising from the building.