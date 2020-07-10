3 Emergency Cooling Centers Open This Weekend to L.A. County Residents

With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, three public facilities located throughout the County will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Saturday and Sunday, as of Friday afternoon. These centers provide members of the public who lack air conditioning at home, or who lack a home, with relief from the heat, free of charge. All centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m., and will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria from the current Health Officer Order. The centers are located at:

Claremont Library

208 N. Harvard Ave., Claremont, CA 91711

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Quartz Hill Library

5040 W. Avenue M-2, Quartz Hill, CA 93356

More locations may be added or hours extended based on weather conditions. To obtain a list of the County’s Emergency Cooling Centers or view a map of these sites, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 2-1-1.

The County also reminds members of the public to take the following extra precautions during hot weather:

Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

Drink plenty of fluids – two to four glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.

Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.

Avoid alcohol.

Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.

Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.

Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center.

Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.

Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.

For more information on heat-related illnesses and prevention, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website at publichealth.lacounty.gov.