Attend a Free Rain Barrel Installation Webinar

Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment’s Watershed Protection Program will be hosting a free Zoom webinar to encourage homeowners to install rain barrels on their properties just in time for the rainy season. The webinar will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Interested residents are encouraged to sign up for the free webinar here. Aside from learning rain barrel installation tips, participants will also learn about rebates for the purchase of a rain barrel. While the webinar is free to anyone to attend, City of L.A. residents who participate will have the opportunity to win a $25 gift card from a recognized home improvement store.

With many community members staying safe at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase among residents in DIY projects that foster green practices. Installing rain barrels is a simple way to conserve water, protect the environment and reduce water bills.

Sustainable gardening and landscaping expert, Mike Garcia, founder of EnviroScape, will host the free webinar. He will provide step-by-step instructions on how to install rain barrels at your home, and also highlight how the collected rainwater can be used to irrigate lawns and gardens and minimize the amount of water flowing into storm drains and local waterways.

Did you know?

Every day, more than 100 million gallons of urban runoff flows through L.A.’s storm drain system and out to the ocean.

During storms, that figure can increase to tens of billions of gallons of rainwater flowing through L.A.’s waterways and out to the ocean.

During an average wet season when Los Angeles receives 15 inches of rainfall, a 1,000 square foot home has the potential to capture 9,600 gallons of rainwater that flows off the home’s roof. This rainwater can be used for irrigation purposes.

L.A. Sanitation and Environment’s Watershed Protection Program encourages Angelenos to help reduce the amount of pollution flowing through local rivers and creeks to local beaches.