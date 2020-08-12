Biden’s V.P. Pick of Kamala Harris Praised by Party Leaders

‘Joe Biden nailed this decision’ – Barack Obama

The presumptive Democratic candidate for president, Joe Biden, has named Kamala Harris as his running mate, making the California senator the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

“I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021,” the presidential nominee wrote in an email Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden says he picked Sen. Harris as his running mate in part because she “is ready to lead” and “understands the pain that so many people in our nation are suffering.”

Former President Barack Obama was delighted with his former vice president’s running mate selection. “Joe Biden nailed this decision,” the former president said.

“By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character,” Obama added.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth says she has “never been more confident” that Biden is the leader the country needs after he announced Harris as his running mate.

Harris, a first term senator, was in Pasadena last June in her bid for the presidential nomination. She and Biden often were at odds with one another on the campaign trail, but experts see this decision of Biden’s as one of great historic significance which will hopefully encourage more people to vote in this critical November election.