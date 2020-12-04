Bobcat Fire Survivors Have Two Weeks to Register for FEMA Aid

Residents who have been impacted by the Bobcat Wildfire now have two weeks to register for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The deadline to register for assistance is Dec. 16, 2020.

FEMA gives eligible wildfire survivors financial support to help pay for needs such as rent, home repairs, medical/dental costs, funeral expenses and other disaster-related expenses. FEMA may be able to help with disaster-caused damage that insurance doesn’t cover. To be reimbursed by FEMA, survivors should be sure to photograph damage and save repair receipts.

Survivors should contact their insurers and file a claim for the disaster-caused damage before they register with FEMA. Eligibility is determined once an applicant’s insurance claim is settled. If residents have insurance but aren’t sure whether they will be eligible for monetary assistance, they should still register with FEMA.

Residents who fail to register by the deadline will not be granted any FEMA reimbursement.

Wildfire survivors can register with FEMA for federal aid in one of three ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov. By downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet. By calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362, for TTY call (800) 462-7585, from 7–10 a.m. PST.

If residents use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, they should provide FEMA with the specific number assigned to that service when they register.

When registering for FEMA assistance, residents should be prepared to provide their personal information, including Social Security number, insurance policy information and a description of the damages or losses suffered due to the Bobcat wildfire.

For additional Bobcat wildfire recovery resources, visit lacounty.gov/recovery or dial 2-1-1 for information and resources.