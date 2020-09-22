California Allows Nail Salons to Reopen Statewide but Will L.A. County Follow?

Tuesday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that nail salons are permitted to open across California, even in counties currently in the purple tier on the state’s four-tier blueprint for reopenings, but counties still have the final say on the matter.

“So statewide, nail salons [are] allowed to begin operations. We’ll be giving more information about that soon,” Ghaly said. The state has not yet provided updated guidance for nail salons.

Officials for Los Angeles County, currently under the state’s most restrictive tier, have previously said that no new reopenings would be announced until at least the end of September as they analyze post-Labor Day data for a potential spike in cases.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials said they “will be consulting with the Board of Supervisors to determine the timing” of allowing nail salons to reopen under modified regulations.