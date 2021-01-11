Dodger Stadium Set to Become Vaccination Site by Friday

The City of Los Angeles announced that COVID-19 testing operations at Dodger Stadium ended Monday, and in collaboration with the County of Los Angeles, will transition the site into a mass vaccination center by the end of the week. Local leaders decided to shift testing away from Dodger Stadium and the Veterans Affairs (VA) Lot 15 (Jackie Robinson Stadium), so public health officials can focus personnel, equipment, and other resources on vaccination distribution.

This shift will temporarily reduce testing capacity in L.A. County, but it will more than triple the number of daily vaccines available to be dispersed to Angelenos. Officials estimate the Dodger Stadium site will be able to vaccinate up to 12,000 people per day when it is fully up and running.

“I want to thank Mayor Eric Garcetti, the entire City of Los Angeles, and the Dodgers organization for their partnership in getting us to this point,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor to the First District. “For eight months, Dodger Stadium served as a lifeline for so many Angelenos — providing free access to testing. In this moment of darkness where cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are skyrocketing, this bold step of offering both COVID-19 testing and vaccines in the heart of Los Angeles, reflects the dual nature of this moment — it is dark, but simultaneously hopeful. Robust COVID-19 testing is the linchpin to getting out of this current and unprecedented surge and the vaccine is fulcrum to ending the pandemic once and for all.”

Vaccinations at the site will be distributed in accordance with C.D.C., state, and county guidance to eligible populations. For more information about vaccine eligibility, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.