Emergency Cooling Centers to Open This Week Across L.A. County

Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s this week. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. These centers provide members of the public who lack air-conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge. All centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m., and will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other safety criteria from the current Health Officer Order.

A total of eight Emergency Cooling Centers will operate in areas based on heat forecasts and regions identified by the National Weather Service and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, respectively. More locations may be added and or extended based on weather conditions.

As of Monday, the list of locations includes:

Ruben F. Salazar Park

3864 Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles

Valleydale Park

5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave., Azusa

El Cariso Community Regional Park

13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar

Loma Alta Park

3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena

Jackie Robinson Park

8773 E. Avenue R, Littlerock

Stevenson Ranch Libray

25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch

Quartz Hill Library

5040 W. Avenue M-2, Quartz Hill

Grace T. Black Auditorium

3130 Tyler Ave., El Monte

To view a map of these sites, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 2-1-1.

Extra Precautions to Take During Hot Weather

Avoid the sun : stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

: stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest. Drink plenty of fluids : two to four glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.

: two to four glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat. Replace salt and minerals : sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.

: sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside. Avoid alcohol.

Pace yourself : reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.

: reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours. Wear appropriate clothing : wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.

: wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors. Stay cool indoors during peak hours: set your air conditioner between 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center. Find a local emergency cooling center at ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

set your air conditioner between 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center. Find a local emergency cooling center at ready.lacounty.gov/heat. Monitor those at high risk : check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.

: check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses. Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun. Keep pets indoors: heat also affects your pets, so keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.

For more information on heat-related illnesses and prevention, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website at publichealth.lacounty.gov.