Executive Order Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Available for L.A. County Residents 65 and Older

Following a week of confusion over when and how seniors will get the COVID-19 vaccine, on Monday Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis signed an executive order directing the County’s Department of Public Health to make vaccinations appointments available to residents 65 years of age and older beginning on Thursday.

“The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been an enormous undertaking, especially during an unprecedented surge where cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to skyrocket,” Solis said in a statement. “However, if we are to ever get out of this dark winter, it is critical that we make headway vaccinating people 65 years of age and older as soon as possible — in line with Governor Gavin Newsom’s recommendations.”

A website and call center to make appointments will be announced in advance of Thursday, Solis said.

The move has the support of Supervisor Janice Hahn who on Sunday tweeted: “Governor @GavinNewsom has encouraged all counties to start vaccinating residents 65 and older so that we can protect our residents who are most vulnerable to this virus. L.A. County needs to follow the State’s lead without further delay.”

“While we continue to prioritize vaccinating healthcare workers, we have to be flexible and immediately begin the process of vaccinating those 65 and older,” tweeted Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Despite the governor opening up vaccines to seniors 65 and older last week, L.A. County had refrained from following suit due to a limited supply of shots.

Residents can go to VaccinateLACounty.com for more information or watch Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall Tuesday on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.