Family Seeking Missing Temple City Woman

Investigators for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Shannon Nichole Burns. She was last on Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:15 p.m., on the 9400 block of Las Tunas Drive, in Temple City.

Burns is Hispanic, 5-foot-2, 110 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and with a tattoo of “unknown Latin origin” on her back, officials said. Burns was last seen wearing black leggings, a brown shirt, and a blue bra.

She suffers from depression and her family is very concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.