FEMA Financial Support Deadline Extended for L.A. County Residents Affected by the Bobcat Fire

Los Angeles County residents who lost their home or sustained other losses due to the recent Bobcat Fire can apply to receive federal assistance now. The deadline to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been extended to Dec. 16, 2020.

FEMA gives eligible wildfire survivors financial support to help pay for needs such as rent, home repairs, medical/dental costs, funeral expenses and other disaster-related expenses.

If you are a Bobcat Fire survivor, you can register for FEMA assistance in three ways:

Online at disasterassistance.gov.

Download the FEMA app on your smartphone or tablet.

Call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362, TTY (800) 462-7585, between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The helpline has specialists who speak many different languages.

If you use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, provide FEMA the specific number assigned to that service when you register.

When registering for FEMA assistance, be prepared to provide your personal information, including your Social Security number, insurance policy information and a description of the damages or losses suffered due to the Bobcat Fire.

For additional Bobcat Fire recovery resources, visit lacounty.gov/recovery or dial 2-1-1 for information and resources.