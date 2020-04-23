Free Food Resources for L.A. County Residents During Pandemic

An estimated 2 million people in Los Angeles County suffer from food-insecurity issues on an ongoing basis. That vulnerable community is sure to swell because of pandemic-related economic losses in the months to come. Los Angeles County is currently mobilizing a countywide response to hunger by coordinating public agencies, nonprofits, and volunteers to provide meals to anyone in need during the weeks and months to come. The County is also launching new digital resources to help members of the public access food at no cost — including program sign-up information, maps, and frequently asked questions — all located on the County COVID-19 website.

Individuals/families in need can:

Get help with food expenses. CalFresh is a Nutrition Assistance Program that can help people in low-income households purchase food by increasing their food-buying power. Apply here and see eligibility requirements at dpss.lacounty.gov.

Service providers/nonprofits in need can:

Request volunteers. L.A. Works matches community organizations with volunteer labor and other resources. More information can be found at LAWorks.com/Non-profits.

Here are other ways Los Angeles County residents can help: