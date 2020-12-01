Grant Opportunity: Keep L.A. County Dining

In an effort to assist restaurants affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County will launch the Keep L.A. County Dining Grant Program on Thursday at midnight.

The Keep L.A. County Dining Grant will provide $30,000 to use as working capital for employee payroll expenses, capital to continue operations, payment of outstanding business expenses, and adaptive business practices needed to remain open. Preference will be given to restaurants that provided outdoor dining as of Nov. 24, 2020.

The program is only available to small businesses located in Los Angeles County, not including the cities of Los Angeles and Pasadena, that can show their business was impacted by COVID-19.

Businesses that have already received assistance from other Los Angeles County CARES Act or COVID-funded programs, are not eligible for.

To be eligible, a business must also: have a fixed brick and mortar location with a full-service kitchen (pop-ups and food trucks are not eligible), have less than 25 employees, not have more than five business locations (Those with multiple locations, but with five or less, may only submit one application.), are not a corporate-owned franchise, have a current inspection grade of “C” or better, and must have been established and operating no later than March 4, 2020.

Application period opens Thursday at midnight and is available through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. To apply, visit keeplacountydining.lacda.org.