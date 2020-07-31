High Temperatures Expected for Parts of L.A. County, Cooling Centers Open

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:

Antelope Valley – through Monday, Aug. 3.

West San Fernando Valley –through Sunday, Aug. 2.

East San Fernando Valley –Friday, July 31, through Saturday, Aug. 1.

West San Gabriel Valley – Friday, July 31.

East San Gabriel Valley – through Saturday, Aug. 1.

Santa Clarita Valley – through Saturday, Aug. 1.

Various public facilities located throughout the County will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday. These centers provide members of the public who lack air conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.

“Offering free emergency heat relief is an important service to help keep vulnerable members of the public safe and healthy during heat waves,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “The County is collaborating with various cities, such as Azusa, Claremont, Glendale, Lancaster, Palmdale and the City of Los Angeles to bring this free support service to all residents. We jointly stand ready to provide anyone who needs to get out of the heat with a safe place to cool down.”

All Centers will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria from the current Health Officer Order. They will be located in areas selected based on heat forecasts provided by the National Weath

er Service and impact to regions identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. More locations may be added or hours extended based on weather conditions. To obtain a list of the County’s Emergency Cooling Centers or view a map of these sites, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 2-1-1.

As temperatures rise, take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and bring a hat or umbrella with you.

Cars get very hot. Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.

Check on those at risk, like those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children.

Avoid strenuous work outs wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes; this means avoiding contact with others while you work out.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.