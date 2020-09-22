L.A. County Animal Control Providing Shelter for Animals Affected by the Bobcat Fire

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Bobcat Fire.

DACC is currently sheltering 407 animals (243 Dogs, 20 Cats, 14 horses, 28 goats, 57 fowl, three mules, one donkey, three mini donkeys, two ponies, five tortoise, 23 pigs, five sheep, two rams and one cockatiel).

DACC is currently accepting additional animals at its four sheltering sites.

Livestock accepted at the following location:

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds – 2551 W. Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93536.

Companion animals are being accepted at the following locations:

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center – 4275 Elton St., Baldwin Park, CA 91706.

Palmdale Animal Care Center – 38550 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550.

Lancaster Animal Care Center – 5210 W. Avenue I, Lancaster, CA 93536.

This fire emergency serves as a reminder to horse and large animal owners across the County to develop actionable evacuation plans to reduce any loss and injury.

For more information, call (661) 940-4191.