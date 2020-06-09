L.A. County Business Damaged Due to Civil Unrest Can Register Online for Future Aid

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management is asking all business owners who suffered physical damage or economic injury due to recent civil unrest to register online so that they can be connected to future disaster aid, as it becomes available from state and federal sources.

“Disaster recovery is a multi-layered process, but all efforts always start with clearly capturing the extent of damages and losses suffered in our County,” stated Kevin McGowan, director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “We’ve developed a short online survey tool that both gathers that information and helps us create a registry of business owners so that we can directly communicate with them as future disaster aid resources become available.”

The short online survey is available online by clicking here or visiting bit.ly/SBApdpda. A series of questions asks business owners to enter basic business identification information, including a short description of damages suffered and photos to document those damages.

Business owners who do not have access to the internet, have limited computer proficiency or speak languages other than English may instead contact the County’s Disaster Help Center at (833) 238-4450. Multilingual business counselors are standing by to assist business owners in completing the survey Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about disaster recovery resources and support currently available to Los Angeles County business owners is available online at lacountyhelpcenter.org/for-business-owners.