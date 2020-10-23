L.A. County Eases Some Restrictions on Schools, Breweries, and Other Sectors

Although the county remains in the state’s purple tier with the most restrictive guidelines, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, is revising the Health Officer Order to allow for the reopenings of additional personal care services (like tattoo shops and massage businesses) indoors with modifications (in addition to hair salons and nail salons), as well as outdoor operations at go-carts, mini-golf and batting cages.

In addition, the percentage of high-needs students permitted at a school campus for on-site learning has been increased from 10% to 25%, allowing more students to return for in-person instruction and services.

Public Health will also modify the Health Officer Order for breweries and wineries; reservations will no longer be required at these establishments, though they are strongly recommended. In addition, wine tastings for retail sales will no longer require a meal to be served.

Comprehensive protocols for all sectors that reopen will be posted online. Businesses are required to implement the protocols prior to reopening to ensure they are in compliance with the Health Officer Order, and to avoid citations, fines, and possible closure.