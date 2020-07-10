L.A. County Great Plates Delivered Extended

July 10, 2020

The County of Los Angeles Great Plates Delivered program has been extended through Sunday, Aug. 9. Great Plates Delivered offers three free home-delivered meals a day from local restaurants to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are at high-risk of COVID-19 as determined by the CDC. 

This effort aims to assist those in need of home-delivered meals and to help get our local restaurant, hospitality, and transportation industries back to work.

To learn more, watch a quick video about Great Plates Delivered in either English or Spanish.

Eligibility requirements:

  • Must be 65 or older; or 60-64 years old and have been diagnosed with, exposed to or at high risk of COVID-19 as defined by the CDC.
  • Unable to prepare or obtain meals. 
  • Not currently receiving assistance from other state or federal nutrition assistance programs such as CalFresh/SNAP. 
  • Must live alone or with one other program-eligible adult. 
  • Must earn between $25,520 and $74,940 (single household) or between $34,380 and $101,460 (two-person household) per year. 
  • Must live in unincorporated L.A. County or a city that does not offer its own Great Plates Delivered program. 

Apply online in English, here. Apply online in Spanish, here.

Meal applicants can e-mail greatplates@wdacs.lacounty.gov or call 211 for multi-lingual services. 

