L.A. County Great Plates Delivered Extended

The County of Los Angeles Great Plates Delivered program has been extended through Sunday, Aug. 9. Great Plates Delivered offers three free home-delivered meals a day from local restaurants to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are at high-risk of COVID-19 as determined by the CDC.

This effort aims to assist those in need of home-delivered meals and to help get our local restaurant, hospitality, and transportation industries back to work.

To learn more, watch a quick video about Great Plates Delivered in either English or Spanish.

Eligibility requirements:

Must be 65 or older; or 60-64 years old and have been diagnosed with, exposed to or at high risk of COVID-19 as defined by the CDC.

Unable to prepare or obtain meals.

Not currently receiving assistance from other state or federal nutrition assistance programs such as CalFresh/SNAP.

Must live alone or with one other program-eligible adult.

Must earn between $25,520 and $74,940 (single household) or between $34,380 and $101,460 (two-person household) per year.

Must live in unincorporated L.A. County or a city that does not offer its own Great Plates Delivered program.

Apply online in English, here. Apply online in Spanish, here.

Meal applicants can e-mail greatplates@wdacs.lacounty.gov or call 211 for multi-lingual services.